Johnson, Hossler tied for Pebble Beach lead

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Beau Hossler follows his drive from the ninth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Beau Hossler hits his approach shot from the ninth fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Dustin Johnson follows his shot from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Beach, C...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Wayne Gretzky, right, follows his drive as Dustin Johnson, left, looks on from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournamen...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Dustin Johnson follows his chip shot to the 13th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Bea...

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Dustin Johnson apparently has an issue with the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula only when the weather is ugly. Under a gorgeous sky Friday, the world's No. 1 player shot a 7-under 64 and shared the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Johnson opened with three straight birdies, including a 9-iron on the par-3 11th. The weather was so foul last year that he hit 4-iron. He heads over to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds as he tries to win his second straight PGA Tour event.

Hossler played bogey-free at Spyglass Hill for a 67. They were at 12-under par.

Rory McIlroy drove to the front of the par-4 fifth green and then took five putts from there. He shot 74.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.