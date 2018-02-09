UK cheerleading team to perform at Winter Olympics closing ceremony

The University of Kentucky Cheerleading Team will perform at the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony. (Source: WLEX18)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The UK Cheerleading Team is heading to PyeongChang -- trading in their blue and white for red, white and blue.

The Wildcats cheerleaders have been chosen to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

They won't compete for a medal -- but the team will perform at the closing ceremony, awards ceremonies, street parades and other Olympic venues. They will take part in a friendly competition with cheerleading teams from other countries.

The University of Kentucky Cheerleading Team is a cheerleading dynasty - National Champions 23 times.

"We're very excited about the opportunity...show off our skills," UK Cheerleading Coach Jomo Thompson said.

The Cats will arrive in South Korea on February 18th -- they'll fly home on the 28th.

The team announced they were chosen to travel to South Korea in late November before the National Championship competition, which was in January.

