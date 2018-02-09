Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 47, S. Knox 42
Bedford N. Lawrence 71, Brownstown 66
Bloomington Lighthouse 50, Washington Catholic 27
Bloomington North 64, Terre Haute North 57
Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 44
Blue River 61, Centerville 59, OT
Bluffton 55, Northfield 47
Brownsburg 46, Noblesville 37
Cambridge City 55, Winchester 46
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40
Cascade 81, Eminence 50
Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 51
Clarksville 70, Salem 53
Clay City 70, N. Central (Farmersburg) 56
Clifton Central, Ill. 99, S. Newton 81
Clinton Prairie 47, Taylor 35
Columbus Christian 56, Horizon Christian 49
Columbus East 77, Jennings Co. 61
Corydon 67, Eastern (Pekin) 59
Covington 64, Seeger 58
Daleville 58, Union City 37
Danville 70, Avon 59
Decatur Central 71, Whiteland 64
Dubois 65, Perry Central 46
Eastbrook 87, Wes-Del 54
Eastern (Greentown) 78, Elwood 68
Eastside 40, Garrett 30
Ev. Central 79, Ev. North 66
Ev. Mater Dei 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
Ev. Memorial 66, N. Posey 49
Faith Christian 42, Tri-Central 36
Fishers 84, Pendleton Hts. 65
Fountain Central 48, Turkey Run 38
Frankfort 69, N. Montgomery 62
Frankton 71, Mississinewa 56
Ft. Wayne North 68, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57
Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 58
Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Ft. Wayne South 76
Gibson Southern 58, Tecumseh 49
Greenfield 63, Franklin Co. 49
Greenwood 77, Plainfield 71, OT
Greenwood Christian 81, Edinburgh 69
Guerin Catholic 96, Indpls Washington 53
Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carmel 51
Hauser 71, Jac-Cen-Del 53
Heritage Hills 69, Forest Park 52
Homestead 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
Huntington North 49, Norwell 40
Indpls Broad Ripple 52, Indpls Arlington 51
Indpls Howe 85, Traders Point Christian 76
Indpls Lighthouse South 74, Indiana Deaf 49
Indpls Manual 60, Providence Cristo Rey 28
Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Chatard 47
Indpls Pike 63, Indpls N. Central 59
Indpls Ritter 95, Triton Central 45
Indpls Roncalli 50, Heritage Christian 49
Jasper 49, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 42
Jay Co. 42, Heritage 26
Jeffersonville 91, Ev. Reitz 58
Lafayette Harrison 63, Muncie Central 46
Lafayette Jeff 72, Indpls Tech 70
Lanesville 70, New Washington 52
Lawrence North 69, Indpls Ben Davis 67, 2OT
Leo 53, Columbia City 48
Logansport 80, Anderson 75, OT
Martinsville 63, Mooresville 60
McCutcheon 52, Marion 51
Mitchell 50, Loogootee 38
Monrovia 51, Owen Valley 37
Morristown 72, Eastern Hancock 59
N. Daviess 54, N. Knox 43
N. Harrison 48, Crawford Co. 38
N. Vermillion 63, Riverton Parke 54
New Albany 92, Providence 44
New Palestine 55, Shelbyville 54
Northeastern 65, Union Co. 47
Northview 76, Brown Co. 64
Oak Hill 94, Blackford 33
Paoli 70, Orleans 56
Peru 60, Manchester 59
Princeton 58, S. Spencer 52
Randolph Southern 61, Cowan 31
Richmond 71, Kokomo 64
Rochester 62, Wabash 53
S. Decatur 66, Waldron 55
S. Ripley 54, S. Dearborn 38
S. Vermillion 49, Rockville 37
Shenandoah 61, Lapel 53
Sheridan 60, Carroll (Flora) 33
Shoals 38, Vincennes Rivet 28
Silver Creek 57, Scottsburg 36
Southern Wells 69, Woodlan 47
Southwestern (Hanover) 82, Rising Sun 53
Southwood 68, Maconaquah 41
Speedway 62, Indpls Lutheran 53
Spencer Co., Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 68
Springs Valley 57, White River Valley 45
Sullivan 70, Marshall, Ill. 47
Switzerland Co. 74, Madison Shawe 63
Tell City 54, Pike Central 52, 2OT
Terre Haute South 87, W. Vigo 46
Tipton 45, Northwestern 27
Tri-County 69, Benton Central 53
Tri-West 80, Crawfordsville 71
Twin Lakes 53, Delphi 41
University 75, Covenant Christian 52
Vincennes 72, Boonville 52
W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 53
W. Washington 54, Crothersville 51
Wapahani 58, Monroe Central 53
Warren Central 60, Southport 35
Washington 60, Bloomfield 53
Western 52, Cass 46, 2OT
Westfield 66, Hamilton Hts. 54
Zionsville 57, Lebanon 34
|Putnam County Classic
|Consolation
S. Putnam 57, N. Putnam 56
|Championship
Cloverdale 61, Greencastle 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bowman Academy vs. Hammond, ppd.
Bremen vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd. to Feb 22.
Caston vs. N. Judson, ppd.
Central Noble vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Feb 17.
Chesterton vs. Portage, ppd. to Feb 21.
Churubusco vs. Hamilton, ppd. to Feb 12.
Concord vs. Northridge, ppd. to Feb 15.
E. Chicago Central vs. Lowell, ppd. to Feb 17.
E. Noble vs. New Haven, ppd. to Feb 13.
Elkhart Central vs. Penn, ppd. to Feb 13.
Elkhart Christian vs. Granger Christian, ppd. to Feb 20.
Elkhart Memorial vs. NorthWood, ppd. to Feb 12.
Fairfield vs. Fremont, ppd. to Feb 17.
Frontier vs. N. Newton, ppd. to Feb 13.
Gary Roosevelt vs. Lighthouse CPA, ppd. to Feb 15.
Goshen vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Feb 10.
Hammond Morton vs. Hammond Gavit, ppd. to Feb 21.
Hobart vs. Andrean, ppd. to Feb 21.
Kankakee Valley vs. Hebron, ppd.
Knox vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd. to Feb 21.
LaCrosse vs. W. Central, ppd. to Feb 12.
Lakeland Christian vs. S. Bend Career Academy, ppd. to Feb 22.
LaVille vs. Triton, ppd. to Feb 10.
Michigan City vs. Lake Central, ppd. to Feb 17.
Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Clay, ppd. to Feb 21.
Mishawaka vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd. to Feb 10.
Morgan Twp. vs. Wheeler, ppd. to Feb 10.
Munster vs. Gary West, ppd.
Pioneer vs. Culver, ppd.
Plymouth vs. Warsaw, ppd. to Feb 13.
S. Bend Riley vs. New Prairie, ppd. to Feb 17.
S. Bend St. Joseph's vs. Glenn, ppd. to Feb 10.
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Washington Twp., ppd. to Feb 20.
Westview vs. Prairie Hts., ppd. to Feb 10.
Westville vs. Whiting, ppd.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.