Accused killer Brice Rhodes threatened co-defendant from jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a murder case that sent shockwaves through the community.

Now the accused mastermind behind three Louisville murders has threatened one of his co-defendant from jail -- warning him not to be a rat.

Brice Rhodes and Jacorey Taylor are accused of killing Christopher Jones and brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.

Taylor took a plea deal in January. He agreed to testify against Rhodes in exchange for 10 years in jail or 20 years of probation.

But new court documents show Rhodes sent Taylor a threatening letter last summer.

READ: Flush This Note | Rats Get Exposed | Jacorey Taylor responds

Rhodes wanted Taylor to say he made everything up.

"Go to trial. All they have on you is he say she say that's it," the note read. It ended with Rhodes writing, "Let's clean this up and go home."

The note was accompanied by a printed copy of Taylor's testimony with the words "Rats Get Exposed" at the top.

The notes Rhodes sent Taylor told him to "flush this," meaning get rid of the evidence. But obviously Taylor did not, nor did he go back on his original testimony.

