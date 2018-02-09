Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 47, S. Knox 42

Bedford N. Lawrence 71, Brownstown 66

Bloomington Lighthouse 50, Washington Catholic 27

Bloomington North 64, Terre Haute North 57

Bloomington South 46, Columbus North 44

Blue River 61, Centerville 59, OT

Bluffton 55, Northfield 47

Brownsburg 46, Noblesville 37

Cambridge City 55, Winchester 46

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40

Cascade 81, Eminence 50

Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 51

Clarksville 70, Salem 53

Clay City 70, N. Central (Farmersburg) 56

Clifton Central, Ill. 99, S. Newton 81

Clinton Prairie 47, Taylor 35

Columbus Christian 56, Horizon Christian 49

Columbus East 77, Jennings Co. 61

Corydon 67, Eastern (Pekin) 59

Covington 64, Seeger 58

Daleville 58, Union City 37

Danville 70, Avon 59

Decatur Central 71, Whiteland 64

Dubois 65, Perry Central 46

Eastbrook 87, Wes-Del 54

Eastern (Greentown) 78, Elwood 68

Eastside 40, Garrett 30

Ev. Central 79, Ev. North 66

Ev. Mater Dei 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

Ev. Memorial 66, N. Posey 49

Faith Christian 42, Tri-Central 36

Fishers 84, Pendleton Hts. 65

Fountain Central 48, Turkey Run 38

Frankfort 69, N. Montgomery 62

Frankton 71, Mississinewa 56

Ft. Wayne North 68, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57

Ft. Wayne Snider 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 58

Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Ft. Wayne South 76

Gibson Southern 58, Tecumseh 49

Greenfield 63, Franklin Co. 49

Greenwood 77, Plainfield 71, OT

Greenwood Christian 81, Edinburgh 69

Guerin Catholic 96, Indpls Washington 53

Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carmel 51

Hauser 71, Jac-Cen-Del 53

Heritage Hills 69, Forest Park 52

Homestead 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Huntington North 49, Norwell 40

Indian Creek 77, Indpls Herron 57

Indpls Broad Ripple 52, Indpls Arlington 51

Indpls Howe 85, Traders Point Christian 76

Indpls Lighthouse South 74, Indiana Deaf 49

Indpls Manual 60, Providence Cristo Rey 28

Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Chatard 47

Indpls Pike 63, Indpls N. Central 59

Indpls Ritter 95, Triton Central 45

Indpls Roncalli 50, Heritage Christian 49

Jasper 49, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 42

Jay Co. 42, Heritage 26

Jeffersonville 91, Ev. Reitz 58

Lafayette Harrison 63, Muncie Central 46

Lafayette Jeff 72, Indpls Tech 70

Lanesville 70, New Washington 52

Lawrence North 69, Indpls Ben Davis 67, 2OT

Leo 53, Columbia City 48

Logansport 80, Anderson 75, OT

Martinsville 63, Mooresville 60

McCutcheon 52, Marion 51

Mitchell 50, Loogootee 38

Monrovia 51, Owen Valley 37

Morristown 72, Eastern Hancock 59

N. Daviess 54, N. Knox 43

N. Harrison 48, Crawford Co. 38

N. Vermillion 63, Riverton Parke 54

New Albany 92, Providence 44

New Palestine 55, Shelbyville 54

Northeastern 65, Union Co. 47

Northview 76, Brown Co. 64

Oak Hill 94, Blackford 33

Paoli 70, Orleans 56

Peru 60, Manchester 59

Princeton 58, S. Spencer 52

Randolph Southern 61, Cowan 31

Richmond 71, Kokomo 64

Rochester 62, Wabash 53

S. Decatur 66, Waldron 55

S. Ripley 54, S. Dearborn 38

S. Vermillion 49, Rockville 37

Shenandoah 61, Lapel 53

Sheridan 60, Carroll (Flora) 33

Shoals 38, Vincennes Rivet 28

Silver Creek 57, Scottsburg 36

Southern Wells 69, Woodlan 47

Southridge 75, Wood Memorial 65

Southwestern (Hanover) 82, Rising Sun 53

Southwood 68, Maconaquah 41

Speedway 62, Indpls Lutheran 53

Spencer Co., Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 68

Springs Valley 57, White River Valley 45

Sullivan 70, Marshall, Ill. 47

Switzerland Co. 74, Madison Shawe 63

Tell City 54, Pike Central 52, 2OT

Terre Haute South 87, W. Vigo 46

Tippecanoe Valley 60, N. Miami 45

Tipton 45, Northwestern 27

Tri-County 69, Benton Central 53

Tri-West 80, Crawfordsville 71

Twin Lakes 53, Delphi 41

University 75, Covenant Christian 52

Vincennes 72, Boonville 52

W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 53

W. Washington 54, Crothersville 51

Wapahani 58, Monroe Central 53

Warren Central 60, Southport 35

Washington 60, Bloomfield 53

Western 52, Cass 46, 2OT

Westfield 66, Hamilton Hts. 54

Zionsville 57, Lebanon 34

Putnam County Classic Consolation

S. Putnam 57, N. Putnam 56

Championship

Cloverdale 61, Greencastle 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bowman Academy vs. Hammond, ppd.

Bremen vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd. to Feb 22.

Caston vs. N. Judson, ppd.

Central Noble vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Feb 17.

Chesterton vs. Portage, ppd. to Feb 21.

Churubusco vs. Hamilton, ppd. to Feb 12.

Concord vs. Northridge, ppd. to Feb 15.

E. Chicago Central vs. Lowell, ppd. to Feb 17.

E. Noble vs. New Haven, ppd. to Feb 13.

Elkhart Central vs. Penn, ppd. to Feb 13.

Elkhart Christian vs. Granger Christian, ppd. to Feb 20.

Elkhart Memorial vs. NorthWood, ppd. to Feb 12.

Fairfield vs. Fremont, ppd. to Feb 17.

Frontier vs. N. Newton, ppd. to Feb 13.

Gary Roosevelt vs. Lighthouse CPA, ppd. to Feb 15.

Goshen vs. Wawasee, ppd. to Feb 10.

Hammond Morton vs. Hammond Gavit, ppd. to Feb 21.

Hobart vs. Andrean, ppd. to Feb 21.

Kankakee Valley vs. Hebron, ppd.

Knox vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd. to Feb 21.

LaCrosse vs. W. Central, ppd. to Feb 12.

Lakeland Christian vs. S. Bend Career Academy, ppd. to Feb 22.

LaVille vs. Triton, ppd. to Feb 10.

Michigan City vs. Lake Central, ppd. to Feb 17.

Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Clay, ppd. to Feb 21.

Mishawaka vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd. to Feb 10.

Morgan Twp. vs. Wheeler, ppd. to Feb 10.

Munster vs. Gary West, ppd.

Pioneer vs. Culver, ppd.

Plymouth vs. Warsaw, ppd. to Feb 13.

S. Bend Riley vs. New Prairie, ppd. to Feb 17.

S. Bend St. Joseph's vs. Glenn, ppd. to Feb 10.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Washington Twp., ppd. to Feb 20.

Westview vs. Prairie Hts., ppd. to Feb 10.

Westville vs. Whiting, ppd.

