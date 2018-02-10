WHAT TO WATCH: Must-see Olympics events for Saturday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: Must-see Olympics events for Saturday

What To Watch - Saturday Olympics What To Watch - Saturday Olympics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our Kent Taylor highlights which Olympics events you'll want to watch Saturday.

Tap here to watch the video or hit the play button on the video player above.

And below, scroll through our Olympics TV listings to find out when your favorite events will be televised:

Powered by Frankly