1 injured in officer involved shooting in Bowling Green

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bowling Green man is recovering after being shot by police Friday evening.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed that at 6:12 p.m. Friday, Bowling Green Police were called to the 500 block of Third Avenue in reference to a 911 call where the caller had hung up.

Investigators later discovered that a domestic incident has lead to the call.

BGPD Officer Zuniga arrived to find Elmo Demetrius Stewart, 43 and altercation began, KSP said. Another BGPD officer, Deeb, arrived and tried to tase Stewart in order to get him to comply. KSP said Stewart then pulled out a gun and Officer Zuniga shot him.

Stewart was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Tennessee. His condition is unknown at this time.

No Bowling Green Officers were injured in the incident.

KSP continues to investigate.

