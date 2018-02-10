JCPS announces meeting plans for superintendent search

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – JCPS board members are gathering Sunday afternoon to discuss interview questions for both Marty Pollio and Mike Raisor.

The group also could potentially be making a decision about the position behind closed doors in an executive session, according to a news release.

This is the first time since the 1970’s that JCPS is looking to hire a superintendent from a selection of internal candidates.

"The learning curve for an outsider is just so hard and we have extremely critical decisions that really need to be acted on yesterday," Mike Raisor said in a forum back in January.

"I spent two decades here and clearly I think someone who has a passion for JCPS—and the students and families of JCPS, it’s time for that," Marty Pollio said.

Both Pollio and Raisor bring years of internal experience with the district. They drew upon their experiences when they took questions from the public during six forums in January. Now it is a waiting game to see what the district comes up with.

The meeting is scheduled for the Board of Education at 1 p.m. on Sunday at VanHoose Education Center.

