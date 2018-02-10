Police ID man fatally hit on I-71/75

Police on Saturday identified the man hit and killed on southbound Interstate 71/75 during the Friday morning commute.

But they still are trying to determine why he was attempting to cross the highway.

Brian Wallace, 31, of Cincinnati, died instantly when a semi tractor-trailer struck him in the area of the center lane on the highway near the Kyles Lane overpass about 6:44 a.m., said Kenton County Police Sgt. Chris Haddle.

Wallace wound up walking on the highway after his Suzuki XL7 rear-ended a Toyota RAV4, Haddle said.

He lost control of his vehicle, and it the guardrail several times before stopping on the right shoulder against the concrete wall.

The driver of the RAV kept going to keep an appointment. Police have spoken with her and determined she is not at fault in the crash and there is no indication she will be charged, Haddle said.

Wallace, meanwhile, got out of his SUV, walked northbound alongside the southbound lanes of the highway and then decided for an unknown reason to walk into the highway, which is fine lanes in that area, Haddle said.

Wallace was attempting to cross the highway when he was hit in the area of the center lane by a passing semi tractor-trailer, Haddle said.

The impact instantly killed Wallace, who was hit a second time, by a southbound Honda Odyssey that was then rear-ended by a Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The semi kept going. Police are not sure if the driver knew whether he or she hit Wallace.

Evidence from the semi found strewn at the half-mile long scene indicates the maker of the truck was a Volvo, but no other details are available, Haddle said.

The drivers and occupants of the Odyssey and Corolla were not hurt or at fault, Haddle said. They are cooperating with police.

Kenton County police's Serious Accident Traffic Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is continuing to investigate the collision and seek witnesses and video of the incident if it exists.

So far, they have been unable to find traffic cameras that recorded the accident, Haddle said.

"It's definitely an unusual chain of events," the sergeant said. "You have two distinct collisions that occurred and the length of the collisions. They are obviously related to each other and then trying to determine why he entered the travel lanes."

Police advise motorists to remain in their vehicles and get to a safe location as soon as possible, preferably on the right shoulder of the highway.

"Stay in your vehicle and call police, no matter how major a collision is or how minor a collision is," Haddle said.

In the case of Friday's incident, the pre-dawn conditions introduced extra hazards: "It was dark, you have basically sight distance issues where people are not going to see possibly and react to a pedestrian in the shoulder or roadway. You are now becoming a traffic hazard."

Any witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Haddle: 859-392-1943.

