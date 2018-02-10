Man charged with robbing McDonalds - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with robbing McDonalds

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Anthony Nicklas (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with robbing a Bardstown Road McDonalds.

According to his arrest report, Anthony Nicklas walked into the fast food restaurant Friday evening, indicated he had a gun and demanded cash.

Nicklas was stopped by officers a short distance away after they noticed he matched the robbery suspect's description. 

Police said he admitted to the crime after being read his rights. 

