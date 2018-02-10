3 charged in La Grange, KY drug bust

$12,000 dollars in cash was found in the home. (Source: La Grange PD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three La Grange residents face numerous charges after police find cash, drugs and a stolen gun in a home.

As part of a narcotics investigation, La Grange Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Clore Avenue.

Police said they found $12,000 dollars in cash, more than 36 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen Glock model 17 9mm, marijuana, Vicodin and other illegal drugs in the home.

Shannon Murray, 37, has been charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by convicted felon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of endangering the welfare of minor and trafficking in marijuana.

Jessica Murray, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wanda Corfield, 57, has been charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

