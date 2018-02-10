MetroSafe: 1 man shot in head in southwestern Jefferson County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

MetroSafe: 1 man shot in head in southwestern Jefferson County

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting near Fairdale.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block Glimmer Way. 

MetroSafe confirmed that a man was shot in the head. His condition is unknown. 

This story will be updated. 

