MetroSafe: 1 man shot in head in southwestern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting near Fairdale.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block Glimmer Way.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe confirmed that a man was shot in the head. His condition is unknown.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.