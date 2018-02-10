UPDATE: Man shot, killed in southwestern Jefferson County identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near Fairdale has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified him as Arlandre Payton, 20.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block Glimmer Way.

Payton's cause of death was ruled as multiple gunshot wounds.

