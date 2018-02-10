Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS' BASKETBALL Regionals Class 4A Laporte

Lake Central 57, Kankakee Valley 41

Penn 52, Elkhart Central 48

Kokomo

Ft. Wayne South 89, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61

Zionsville 54, Carmel 49

Decatur Central

Indpls Pike 42, New Palestine 34

Warren Central 58, Brownsburg 50, OT

Columbus North

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Columbus East 36

Center Grove 52, Castle 44

Class 3A Twin Lakes

Northwestern 69, Mishawaka Marian 35

Gary West 55, Knox 45

Columbia City

Hamilton Hts. 50, Marion 37

Fairfield 43, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Danville

Benton Central 64, Owen Valley 52

Danville 52, Indpls Ritter 37

Charlestown

Greensburg 74, Vincennes 64

Ev. Memorial 42, Salem 35

Class 2A Winamac

Central Noble 47, Bluffton 35

Hammond Noll 65, N. Judson 54

Eastern (Greentown)

Oak Hill 53, Lafayette Catholic 38

Frankton 62, Tipton 56, OT

Speedway

Winchester 49, Covenant Christian 32

Triton Central 65, S. Putnam 40

Paoli

S. Ripley 65, N. Knox 40

Paoli 39, Ev. Mater Dei 32

Class 1A Caston

N. White 29, Lakewood Park 28

Michigan City Marquette 68, Oregon-Davis 42

Tipton

Rockville 48, Southern Wells 46

Tri-Central 43, Tri 41

Southwestern (Shelby)

Indpls Tindley 60, Bloomfield 36

Jac-Cen-Del 66, University 57

W. Washington

Vincennes Rivet 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19

Dubois 43, Trinity Lutheran 41

