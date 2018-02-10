Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS' BASKETBALL
|Regionals
|Class 4A
|Laporte
Lake Central 57, Kankakee Valley 41
Penn 52, Elkhart Central 48
|Kokomo
Ft. Wayne South 89, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61
Zionsville 54, Carmel 49
|Decatur Central
Indpls Pike 42, New Palestine 34
Warren Central 58, Brownsburg 50, OT
|Columbus North
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Columbus East 36
Center Grove 52, Castle 44
|Class 3A
|Twin Lakes
Northwestern 69, Mishawaka Marian 35
Gary West 55, Knox 45
|Columbia City
Hamilton Hts. 50, Marion 37
Fairfield 43, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
|Danville
Benton Central 64, Owen Valley 52
Danville 52, Indpls Ritter 37
|Charlestown
Greensburg 74, Vincennes 64
Ev. Memorial 42, Salem 35
|Class 2A
|Winamac
Central Noble 47, Bluffton 35
Hammond Noll 65, N. Judson 54
|Eastern (Greentown)
Oak Hill 53, Lafayette Catholic 38
Frankton 62, Tipton 56, OT
|Speedway
Winchester 49, Covenant Christian 32
Triton Central 65, S. Putnam 40
|Paoli
S. Ripley 65, N. Knox 40
Paoli 39, Ev. Mater Dei 32
|Class 1A
|Caston
N. White 29, Lakewood Park 28
Michigan City Marquette 68, Oregon-Davis 42
|Tipton
Rockville 48, Southern Wells 46
Tri-Central 43, Tri 41
|Southwestern (Shelby)
Indpls Tindley 60, Bloomfield 36
Jac-Cen-Del 66, University 57
|W. Washington
Vincennes Rivet 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19
Dubois 43, Trinity Lutheran 41
