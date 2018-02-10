Crash with overturned semi clears NB I-71 near Verona exit

A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
