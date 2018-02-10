Crash with overturned semi clears NB I-71 near Verona exit

A crash and overturned semi tractor-trailer partially closed northbound Interstate 71 near the Verona exit for several hours Saturday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The accident blocked one of two lanes of the highway from about 6:30 a.m. until early afternoon, they said.

No injuries were reported.

The highway had to be closed so long because contents of the semi had to be loaded off and then onto another semi before the scene could be cleared, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.