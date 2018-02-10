Doss basketball game canceled in light of opponent's viral video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Doss' basketball team will take the court Saturday night, not against its original opponent, after a social video from some of the team members went viral.

Doss was set to play against Corbin in the Petrey & Newcomb Orthodontics Classic in Corbin on Saturday.

But according to our news-gathering partners, the Times-Tribune Doss Athletic Director Danny McCreedy announced Friday, the game was canceled.

“We had a few issues with going down there,” McCreedy said. “With the climate and things that were going on, we wanted to avoid any potential issues that could arise — given all the circumstances surrounding some of the social media things.”

The situation with Corbin's basketball program began with a Jan. 19 loss to Knox County. After the game, two of the team's athletes posted a video which was interpreted by some to be racially-charged, aimed at Knox County players.

One player, Andrew Taylor is heard in the video saying "sometimes you just have to put the monkey back in its cage."

The players involved, Taylor and Cameron Maguet, each served three-game suspensions following the video's release.

Taylor issued the following statement:

“Recently, a video has been circulating of me in a false light and has been taken grossly out of context,” Taylor said in the post. “With the timing of the video and the context in which my words might have been taken, I can understand why one might see the video as controversial considering the world we live in today. For that reason, I am sincerely sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize, especially to the Knox Central players and parents who might have taken offense as well as to their fan base.”

“We just thought it would be best to avoid anything that could potentially happen,” McCreedy said. “We’re trying to protect some high school kids from their own emotions — sometimes as adults you’ve got to do that.”

Corbin High School Athletic Director Andrew Roark said the game was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Doss will now take on Martha Lane Collins at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

