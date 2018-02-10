Murray St holds onto OVC lead, tops SIU Edwardsville, 75-66

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Jonathan Stark converted 14 of 16 from the free throw line to put up 28 points and Murray State picked up its seventh straight win to maintain at least a share of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, knocking off SIU Edwardsville, 75-66 on Saturday afternoon.

Murray State, which picked up its 20th win of the season, came into the game tied with Belmont for first place, two games ahead of Jacksonville State and Austin Peay.

Stark started the season hitting a school record 39 straight free throws and recently had a streak of 21 straight end. Meanwhile he's struggled from beyond the three-point arc in his last two games. Stark was 2 of 9 from distance against the Cougars and 1 of 5 in a win over Austin Peay Thursday. He is now 85 of 195 from three-point range (43.6 percent).

Terrell Miller Jr. had 15 points and Ja Morant added 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Murray State (20-5, 12-2).

Jalen Henry led SIU Edwardsville (8-17, 4-10) with 18 points. Keenan Simmons grabbed 10 rebounds.

