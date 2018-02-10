Deadly stabbing in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Shelbyville are investigating a deadly stabbing, they confirmed.

Police said one person is dead.

The stabbing happened at a home on Beamtree Drive around 10pm on Friday night.

Police have one person in custody.

Police said they couldn't share any more info until Monday because of the ages of those involved.

