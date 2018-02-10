Master P 'Balling for a Cause' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Award-winning hip-hop artist and rapper Master P came to Louisville on Saturday to run Balling for a Cause, a basketball, leadership and skills clinic at Spalding University.

'Balling for a Cause', held during Black History Month, aimed to get teens off the streets and in the gym to play some ball.

The event was about more than just basketball - it was also about learning leadership skills.

"I know we live in some bad conditions, but you gotta make the best out of it. Not just basketball. This is about life," Master P said.

The camp was open to both girls and boys.

Master P teamed up with community activist Christopher 2X for the event. He plans on holding five more camps just like this one.

