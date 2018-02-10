Doss High basketball game canceled after Corbin High players' viral video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Doss High School's basketball team took the court Saturday night, but not against its original opponent after a controversial video from Corbin High School players went viral.

Doss was set to play against Corbin High in the Petrey & Newcomb Orthodontics Classic on Saturday.

But according to our news-gathering partners, the Times-Tribune, Doss High School's Athletic Director Danny McCreedy announced on Friday that the game was canceled.

“We had a few issues with going down there,” McCreedy said. “With the climate and things that were going on, we wanted to avoid any potential issues that could arise — given all the circumstances surrounding some of the social media things.”

Instead, Doss faced off against Martha Layne Collins High School.

“We just thought it would be best to avoid anything that could potentially happen,” McCreedy said. “We’re trying to protect some high school kids from their own emotions — sometimes as adults you’ve got to do that.”

The situation with Corbin High's basketball program began with a loss to Knox County High School on January 19.

After the game, two of the Corbin High School team's athletes posted a video aimed at Knox County High players, which was interpreted by some to be racist.

One Corbin player, Andrew Taylor is heard in the video saying "sometimes you just have to put the monkey back in its cage."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Trinity to face Doss for boys' L.I.T. championship

+ Demands for widespread action following officer's racist Facebook comments

+ 9 applicants submit for superintendent role, including Pollio

The Corbin High School players involved, Taylor and Cameron Maguet, each served three-game suspensions following the video's release.

Corbin High School Athletic Director Andrew Roark and Doss High School Coach Blake Stone said the game was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Coach Stone said he had not heard about the video until WAVE 3 News asked him about it ahead of Saturday’s game. He said the game was changed because of the ACTs and the three-hour car ride to Corbin.

“I don't hold any hard feelings against the kid, if it is a kid from Corbin, but of course I don't like the comments," Stone said.

His advice to Doss players was to not let comments like that get to them.

“I just tell them don't let comments like that lead them to make drastic mistakes and react to stuff like that,” Stone said. “It's just what some people think, in various ways good and bad, just try to teach them to be respectful young men and go on with their lives and not hold grudges.”

Stone said he hopes to compete against Corbin in the future.

Corbin High student Andrew Taylor, who was in the video and allegedly made the comment that started the controversy, issued the following statement:

“Recently, a video has been circulating of me in a false light and has been taken grossly out of context,” Taylor said in the post. “With the timing of the video and the context in which my words might have been taken, I can understand why one might see the video as controversial considering the world we live in today. For that reason, I am sincerely sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize, especially to the Knox Central players and parents who might have taken offense as well as to their fan base.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.