Bellarmine blows away Southern Indiana, 93-48

(Bellarmine University Release )
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The 25th-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team had its Senior Night spoiled by seventh-ranked Bellarmine University, 93-48, Saturday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI, which saw its 20-game home winning streak snapped tonght, saw its overall record fall to 19-7, 10-4 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine goes to 21-2 overall, 12-2 GLVC.
The Screaming Eagles were never able to get going on either end of the floor as the Knight took both halves, 47-26 and 46-22, respectively. The Knights were a blistering 71.2 percent from the field (37-52) and 63.2 percent from long range (12-19) during the game.
The Knights' Chivarsky Corbett led the winners with 30 points.
