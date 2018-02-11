LMPD conducting death investigation in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police began conducting a death investigation in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the death of a man in his 40s at a home on Elliott Ave near 24th Street.

According to a statement from Sgt John Bradley, LMPD 1st Division officers went to the home on Elliott Ave just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Once on scene, they found the 40-year-old man dead of unknown causes.

LMPD investigating this as a homicide. No suspects are known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 Newsroom.

