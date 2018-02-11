Man killed on Elliott Ave Sunday morning identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say Wayne Robertson, 44, was found dead at a home on Elliott Ave near 24th Street.

According to a statement from Sgt John Bradley, LMPD 1st Division officers went to the home on Elliott Ave just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Once on scene, they found the man dead of unknown causes.

The name of the victim has not been released. No suspects are known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

