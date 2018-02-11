Semi-driver killed in I-65S crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Semi-driver killed in I-65S crash

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
No word on what caused the crash. (Source: ISP/Twitter) No word on what caused the crash. (Source: ISP/Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash on I-65 in Indiana. 

The incident happened around 2:00 Sunday morning on I-65 South around the 53-mile marker. According to Indiana State Police, the driver of the semi did not survive. 

All lanes of I-65 were reopened as of 8:20 a.m. Sunday. 

The cause of the crash has not been released. 

