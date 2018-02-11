The Latest: More snow nixes flights at Chicago airports

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on a storm that brought snow and freezing rain to the upper Midwest (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Some early-morning snow in the Chicago area caused flight delays and cancelations at the city's two main airports.

Three or more inches of snow fell in the Windy City overnight into Sunday, adding to the 10 inches that fell in the region on Friday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says about 215 flights in and out of O'Hare International Airport were cancelled Sunday. Nearly 245 flights were cancelled at Midway International Airport. That is significantly fewer than the roughly 1,300 cancellations at the airports on Friday.

The National Weather Service says Sunday was the ninth consecutive day of "measurable" of snowfall in Chicago. The agency defines measurable as 0.1 inch or more.

Meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez says that ties a record and is just the third time it has happened since the agency began keeping records in 1885.

2 p.m.

More than two dozen counties in Indiana have been placed under some sort of travel restriction due to snow and freezing rain.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security reported restrictions in 26 counties Sunday morning and that routine travel or other activities may be restricted in some areas.

WANE-TV reports that icy roads were blamed for several crashes along highways in the Fort Wayne area.

In western Michigan, a stretch of U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids was closed for about an hour late Sunday morning following multiple vehicle crashes. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central and northern Illinois and northern Indiana.

10:30 a.m.

A winter storm that has held parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan in its grip for three days continues to pile on the snow, making driving difficult and slowing air travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central, north-central and northeast Illinois, as well as parts of northwest Indiana. It is to remain in effect until about mid-day Sunday.

About seven and more inches of snow fell in Chicago on Friday, forcing the cancellation of classes. Another one to three inches were added Saturday. The weather service forecast another three inches of snow for northern Illinois on Sunday.

Snow continues to fall in northwest Indiana, while freezing rain and sleet is forecast for northeast Indiana, along with light snow.

Michigan is also being blanketed with snow. Nine inches fell in the Detroit area Friday. An additional three inches is expected Sunday.

