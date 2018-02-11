Dr. Marty Pollio named JCPS superintendent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. Marty Pollio has officially been named superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

This decision comes after Pollio was named interim superintendent of the district last May.

Pollio served as the principal at Doss High School for two years and previously served as principal of Jeffersontown High School. He was first hired by JCPS in 1997 as a teacher and coach at Academy of Shawnee.

The superintendent screening committee was comprised of one board member, two teachers, a principal, a classified employee and two parents.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pollio.

“I’m just real excited,” Dr. Pollio said. “Trying to take a deep breath and I’m sure it’ll hit me later tonight, but, right now just so much is going through my mind about what we have to do and got to get back to work.”

Dr. Pollio said the last 8 months serving as interim superintendent was the longest interview of his life.

Sunday’s final questions, though, solidified the decision for the board.

“I think with one voice we will move forward and have great days ahead of us here at Jefferson County Public Schools,” School Board member Chris Brady said.

As a longtime employee of JCPS, Dr. Pollio said he knows what needs to be done.

He wants all students to possess what he calls a “backpack of skills” to help them succeed.

He’ll also focus on reorganizing the central office.

“It’s a difficult time in many ways in the community and with our school system and its going to take some strong leadership to bring everyone together to make this district a much better school district overall,” Dr. Pollio said.

The district will have until April 1st to negotiate a contract with Dr. Pollio.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement congratulating Dr. Pollio on his new role:

"Congratulations to Marty Pollio on being selected as the Superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools. I look forward to continuing our partnership efforts with the JCPS community on important initiatives like Cradle to Career, the Academies of Louisville, the Compassionate Schools Project, and Out-of-School-Time programs to ensure each student has what they need to succeeding school, work and life. We look forward to working with Dr. Pollio, the JCPS team, and the Louisville community to make this happen."

Metro Council President David James (D-6) released a statement in response to the announcement:

"Congratulations to Dr. Pollio on his appointment to lead the Jefferson County Public Schools System as their new Superintendent. There is nothing more important than educating the children of our communities to be the people who lead all of us into the future. We, on the Louisville Metro Council, look forward to working with you to ensure that our children have the opportunity and experiences to learn how we can all make Louisville a place that shows everyone we value knowledge. We know Dr. Pollio and his team of educators will do well to show all of our children how they can make a difference by learning."

The other finalist for the position, Dr. Michael Raisor, sent a Tweet Sunday night to congratulate Pollio on the job:

Congratulations to @JCPSSuper - I may be disappointed, but I know Marty wants what’s best for our district and will work each day with focus & passion. I will support him fully. #wearejcps @JCPSKY https://t.co/4zOiXKHcet — Dr. Michael Raisor (@michaelraisor) February 12, 2018

