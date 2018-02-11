Marty Pollio named JCPS superintendent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Marty Pollio has officially been named JCPS superintendent.

This decision comes after Pollio was named interim superintendent of the district last May.

For the two years before that, Pollio served as the principal at Doss High School and previously served as principal of Jeffersontown High School.

He was first hired in 1997 as a teacher and coach at Academy of Shawnee.

The superintendent screening committee was comprised of one board member, two teachers, a principal, a classified employee and two parents.

