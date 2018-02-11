Cards completely dominate the Panthers

Anas Mahmoud scored 14 points to lead Louisville to a 94-60 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Mahmoud scored eight of his points in the first half, when he shot 4 of 6 from the floor and the Cardinals opened up a 26-point lead over the hapless Panthers, which fell to 0-13 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

V.J. King and Malik Wiliams also had 14 points, while Jordan Nwora (13) and Quentin Snider (11) joined them in double figures. Louisville shot 63 percent from the floor and 53 percent from beyond the 3-point line. The Cardinals had 23 assists on 34 field goals, led by Darius Perry's seven helpers.

Pitt (8-18) was led by freshman Shamiel Stevenson with 15 points. Parker Stewart added 12 and Jared Wilson-Frame 11.

The Cardinals (18-8, 8-5) have won 11 straight games in the series. They set the record for Pitt's largest margin of defeat at home last season by winning by 55 points.

