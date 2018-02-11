Olympic Monday Night

Monday night the Olympics feature Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, and Speed Skating. Alpine Skiing features the downhill phase of the super combined. Chloe Kim and U.S. teammate Kelly Clark compete in women's half-pipe, while extreme sports icon Shaun White highlights the men's field. Plus, women's 1500m speed skating.
