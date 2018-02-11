The Latest: Men's, women's and ice dance free skates on tap

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States with her face covered in tape as protection from the cold during an inspection of the giant slalom course at the Yongpyong Alpine Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South ...

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The final events of the team figure skating competition are set to get underway at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada is ahead going into Monday morning's events, followed by the Russians. The U.S. is in third but just a point ahead of Italy.

The Canadians have 45 points, six ahead of the Russians, heading into the men's, women's and ice dance free skate programs. The U.S. has 35 points.

Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman and ice dance dynamos Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will skate for Canada.

Alina Zagitova will handle the free skate for the Russians, while Mikhail Kolyada tries to rebound from his dismal short program. Dmitri Soloviev and Ekaterina Bobrova will do the ice dance.

The U.S. team is making two substitutions with Mirai Nagasu in for Bradie Tennell and Adam Rippon replacing Nathan Chen. Alex and Maia Shibutani will be back for the dance.

___

9:15 a.m.

The women's giant slalom featuring Mikaela Shiffrin has been rescheduled for Thursday, the same day as the men's downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The first two events on the Alpine skiing schedule were postponed because of strong wind. Both will be contested Thursday but on different hills. The women will compete at the Yongpyong Alpine Center used for technical races, and the men about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away at the Jeongseon Alpine Center used for speed races.

The women's giant slalom, which was supposed to be Shiffrin's debut at these Winter Games, was called off about three hours before it was supposed to begin Monday. The same happened with the men's downhill on Sunday.

Now Shiffrin's first race in South Korea will be Wednesday in the slalom, where she is the defending Olympic champion.

___

