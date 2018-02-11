Police: Kentucky gunman killed parents, 2 others

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of five people in Kentucky (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say a gunman killed his parents, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother in a weekend shooting spree in Kentucky.

State Police Trooper William Petry on Sunday released the victims' names and their relationships with the shooter, Joseph Nickell.

Petry says Nickell's parents, James and Arlene Nickell, were gunned down Saturday at a residence in the McKenzie Branch area of Flatgap, Kentucky. He says Joseph Nickell's girlfriend, Lindsey Vanhoose, and her mother, Patricia Vanhoose, later were fatally shot at an apartment in nearby Paintsville.

Joseph Nickell's body was found at the apartment in what authorities described as a murder-suicide.

3:30 p.m.:

12 a.m.:

