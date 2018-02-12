JCPS closed due to inclement weather - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS closed due to inclement weather

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

The district made the decision to close due to inclement weather.

Several other districts have also canceled school.

