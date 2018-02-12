Mouse hitches a ride on police cruiser windshield

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA (WAVE) - A police officer in Alameda County, California found a hitchhiker on his cruiser.

A mouse hitched a ride on the windshield of the car.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The furry little fella wasn't hurt. Once the car stopped, he jumped down and ran away.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.