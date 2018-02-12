Mouse hitches a ride on police cruiser windshield - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mouse hitches a ride on police cruiser windshield

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Alameda County Sheriff's Office Alameda County Sheriff's Office

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA (WAVE) - A police officer in Alameda County, California found a hitchhiker on his cruiser.

A mouse hitched a ride on the windshield of the car.

The furry little fella wasn't hurt. Once the car stopped, he jumped down and ran away.

