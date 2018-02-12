L.L. Bean to end unlimited returns policy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For more than a century, L.L. Bean has offered an unlimited return policy. You could return an item for any reason, even if the item was used. Having second thoughts about the color or fit? Return it.

But that century-old policy is a thing of the past.

The company says too many people were abusing the unlimited return policy, so now customers can only return a product if it was purchased within 12 months, or if the merchandise has a manufacturer defect.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

There is also a proof-of-purchase rule now. If no record of the purchase can be found in L.L. Bean's computer system, the customer must present a paper receipt.

For many years, people had been using the generous return policy to return old used boots for a brand new pair, no questions asked. Others were buying up L.L. Bean merchandise at second hand stores and returning that merchandise for a full refund. The company says it was just losing too much money due to the policy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.