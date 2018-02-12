TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents causing delays on several WAVE Country roads

United States Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D) will be speaking at the University of Louisville on Feb. 12.More >>
United States Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D) will be speaking at the University of Louisville on Feb. 12.More >>
Several crashes have been reported and are causing delays around WAVE Country.More >>
Several crashes have been reported and are causing delays around WAVE Country.More >>
Speed skating is brutal.More >>
Speed skating is brutal.More >>
A mouse hitched a ride on the windshield of a police cruiser in Alameda County, California.More >>
A mouse hitched a ride on the windshield of a police cruiser in Alameda County, California.More >>
L.L. Bean's generous return policy is a thing of the past, due to too many people abusing the system.More >>
L.L. Bean's generous return policy is a thing of the past, due to too many people abusing the system.More >>