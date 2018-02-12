Ford to increase vehicle production, invest $25M at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ford is investing more money and increasing production of two vehicles to meet customer demand.

To help meet the demand of the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, Ford announced it would invest an additional $25 million on Monday, bringing the total amount invested in the Kentucky Truck Plant to $925 million.

“The response from customers regarding our new full-size SUVs has been exceptional,” Global Operations present Joe Hinrichs said in a press release. “Using a combination of Ford’s advanced manufacturing and American hard work and ingenuity, we’ll deliver more high-quality Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions to customers than originally planned.”

Ford will use the investment on manufacturing enhancements including 400 new robots, data analytics to increase assembly line speed and a new 3D printer that allows workers to make parts and tools quickly and cheaper.

