Police: Suspect tried to trade kids for sex acts

Jeffrey Baunach is accused of trying to trade kids for sex, according to an LMPD arrest report. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An undercover investigation has led to serious charges for a Louisville man.

Jeffrey Baunach, 45, was arrested Friday after allegedly arranging to meet who he thought was someone who would provide him with "a minor child."

According to his arrest report, Baunach "requested to engage that child in sex acts."

Baunach also allegedly offered to the undercover officer sex with Baunach's own three children, all of whom are minors, in exchange for sex with the undercover officer's child.

The suspect also stated he would only meet the undercover officer if the officer shared a photo of his daughter's vagina.

Baunach is charged with attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance, as well as prohibited use of electronic communication system.

