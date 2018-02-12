KY shooting suspect arrested in southern IL

According to McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, the suspect in a McCracken County shooting was taken into custody in southern Illinois.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, Shawn K Sutton, 42, was arrested on US Highway 45 North and IL Hwy. 169 West in southern Illinois by Illinois State Police.

The sheriff's office was asking for the public’s assistance in finding the man.

On Sunday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Gordan Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's office, Sutton broke into a home near the place the shooting took place and stole some firearms.

The resident was not there at the time of the burglary. Investigators say Sutton then broke into his ex-girlfriends home in the 4400 block of Gordon Drive.

After entering the residence, he shot 38-year-old Troy Risley, who was now dating Sutton's ex-girlfriend, according to the sheriff. Sutton used a .357 magnum pistol that he had just stolen from a nearby residence. Risley was shot once in the face and once in the arm.

After the shooting, Sutton ran to a nearby pickup truck, but it became stuck in a field and Sutton left it there.

After the shooting victim was taken away by ambulance, deputies found the pic p truck, and learned that it had been reported stolen from Kansas. Inside the truck, deputies found other firearms that had been stolen during the previous residential burglary.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, a gas drive off was reported from Pughs Midway BP. After reviewing the surveillance video from the gas station, deputies noticed that the suspect in this gas theft was Sutton.

The plates on the vehicle he was driving was registered to someone who lived near the area of the overnight shooting. Deputies went to the home and talked to the owner, who didn't know that their vehicle had been stolen.

Detectives contacted both the Illinois State Police and Metropolis Police asking them to check areas Sutton was known to frequent. One of those areas was a home near Karnak, Illinois.

Illinois State Police Troopers found the stolen vehicle at the residence near Karnak. Before backup units could arrive, Sutton was seen leaving the home and got into the vehicle.

The vehicle was followed from the residential area and stopped near the intersection of US HWY 45 North and Illinois Hwy 169 West. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sutton was taken to the Massac County Jail. He will face extradition proceedings and be taken back to McCracken County. Authorities say Sutton faces charges in Illinois and charges in McCracken County.

McCracken County charges include attempted murder, assault 1st degree, two counts of burglary 1st Degree, possession of handgun by convicted felon, knowingly receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

The victim of the shooting was transferred to an out of state hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Sutton has ties to Illinois, Kansas, and locally.

It should be noted that this is a domestic violence-related shooting and not a random act of violence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

