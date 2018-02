Legalizing Medical Marijuana

The community is invited to attend a Town Hall Meeting to ask questions and give comments about legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Town Hall Meetings:

Lyndon City Hall

515 Wood Road

Monday, February 19

6pm

Louisville Fire Fighters Hall

400 Bakers Lane

Monday, February 26

6:00pm

Southwick Community Center

3621 Southern Avenue

Tuesday, February 27

6pm

(502) 574-1107

Louisvilleky.gov

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.