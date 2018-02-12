Olympics coverage: Speed skating, cross-country skiing, ski-jumping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Here’s what to watch for beginning at 3 p.m. on NBC and WAVE 3 News:

Germany’s Claudia Pechstein, 45, could become the oldest athlete to medal in women’s 5000m speed skating.

>> MORE: Winter Olympics news

>> BOOKMARK THIS: Winter Olympics television schedule

Martin Johnsrud, of Norway, and gold medalist Dario Cologna, of Sweden, will compete in the cross country 15km freestyle.

Poland’s Kamil Stoch attempts to score back-to-back gold medals in ski-jumping.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.