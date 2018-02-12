Team USA competes in women’s ski jumping, luge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Team USA competes in women’s ski jumping, luge

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) –  Here’s what to watch for beginning at 3 p.m. on NBC and WAVE 3 News:

In women’s ski jumping Team USA’s Sarah Hendrickson is looking to disrupt a duel between Japan’s Sara Takanshi and the 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany.

Team USA’s Erin Hamlin is hoping to score a spot on the podium following her 2014 bronze medal performance in women’s luge.

