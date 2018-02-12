Coroner seeking next of kin for Louisville man, woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the next of kin for two people.

Luis Delvalle, 64, appeared to be homeless and stayed in the 12600 block of Dixie Highway, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Hagg.

Hagg is also searching for family members of Patricia Cantrell, 60, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.

Anyone with information about either person is asked to contact Hagg by calling (502) 574-0130.

