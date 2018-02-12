Drug trafficking charges placed against 2 originally charged with passing fake bills

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Two people originally arrested for passing counterfeit bills are now charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking.

Christopher S. Vegas, 43, and Crystal Singleton, 34, both of Louisville, were originally arrested Feb. 3 by Prospect police after they passed eight counterfeit $20 bills at the McDonald's and Kroger stores in Prospect. The couple's Jeep was impounded after Vegas and Singleton refused to let police search it.

After police obtained a search warrant for the Jeep on Feb. 9, they found 11 more counterfeit $20 bills, the printer used to make the fake money and receipts from places where they had used the fake bills. The Jeep also contained heroin, meth, suspected powdered cocaine and marijuana that were packaged and ready for sale.

New charges were placed against the pair for possession of a forged instrument and possession of marijuana, along with trafficking in meth, heroin and cocaine.

