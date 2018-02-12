LMPD officer involved in wreck near Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding after an LMPD cruiser was involved in a two-car accident near Fairdale.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 12:02 p.m. of an officer-involved wreck at New Cut Road and Candlelight.

Initial reports indicate the officer is ok, and the other party suffered minor injuries.

