Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer talks immigration at UofL

Schumer spoke at the University of Louisville on Monday morning, as a part of McConnell Center Distinguished Speakers Series. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – On stage with his friend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer first took on the topic that's top of mind for most in Washington.

“We know that this week will be a test of whether the Senate can steer the ship of state through the stormiest waters,” Schumer said.

“Democrats and republicans are laboring to find a bill to protect the dreamers and provide border security,” Schumer said.

During his visit, Schumer also addressed a series of questions from the crowd, ranging from issues over job automation to his effort to lower the cost of higher education.

“It was a very bipartisan take, which I really appreciate,” Brody Malone, a student at the University of Louisville said. “I'm happy that Mr. Schumer sees that both parties can work together to get things done.”

Though others felt like the senator’s answers were too nice, sidestepping opportunities to deeply discuss the country's budget. It was passed early Friday morning.

“Didn't really address big issues that people had topics for so that's one thing I would like to see change,” Kory Miller, an attendee of the event said.

Many Democrats opposed the budget last week because there was no promise made to support dreamers, people brought to this country illegally as children.

If congress doesn't come up with a solution, hundreds of thousands of immigr ants will stand to lose legal protections by March 5th.

