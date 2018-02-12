Trump Jr.'s wife at hospital, opened letter containing white powder

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(RNN) - Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Police said she was taken to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution. A preliminary test indicated the powder wasn't dangerous, a spokesman told the Associated Press.

Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday after opening the letter, addressed to her husband, at their Manhattan apartment. Police said she reported feeling nauseous.

A hazmat unit responded, and the NYPD and Secret Service are investigating the incident. The FDNY told CNN that three people had been transported to the hospital but did not provide any additional information.

In March 2016, the home of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric Trump, received a threatening letter containing white powder. Police determined the powder in that case was harmless.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.