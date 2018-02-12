Terry Mobley, former Rupp player and UK leader, dies

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A former University of Kentucky standout who played under legendary coach Adolph Rupp, and continued to serve UK after his playing days were over, has died.

UK says Terry Mobley died this morning at the age of 74. Mobley, a Harrodsburg native, was a three-year starter for Rupp playing from 1962-65.

Following his graduation, Mobley worked for IBM before joining the UK development office. He was named UK's chief development officer in 1977, the first of many roles he served over 33 years. Mobley also served UK as the interim athletic director, vice president for development and vice president for institutional advancement. In 2010, Mobley was named as an alumni trustee to the UK Board of Trustees, serving for six years in that role.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

+ Restored Corvette unveiled on anniversary of Museum Sinkhole

+ Ford to increase vehicle production, invest $25M at Kentucky Truck Plant

"No one was more respected or listened to more closely as a leader and board member than Terry Mobley," said UK Board Chair Britt Brockman in a statement from UK announcing Mobley's death. "When Terry spoke, we knew he was choosing his words carefully and thoughtfully. We knew that they came from a place of considerable experience and understanding of UK. And we knew that he always - always - was placing the University of Kentucky first as he knew better than most the institution’s singular importance to the Commonwealth."

Funeral services for Mobley have not been finalized.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.