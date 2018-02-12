Colts owner establishes Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Tuesday he's establishing a scholarship in memory of the Colts player killed in a wreck on February 4.

Irsay began the fund with a $25,000 gift, to establish the Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship.

According to the Colts, the organization will work with the Jackson to determine the guidelines for the scholarship.

"Edwin was such a wonderful young man and was beloved by his family and friends across the country, especially by his Colts family here in Indianapolis,” Irsay said. “We are all better people for having known him, and we already miss him so much."

Jackson and his uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe were both killed when an alleged drunk driver hit them on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Jackson, from Atlanta, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2015 and started eight games in 2016.

"This scholarship will honor Edwin’s memory and his determination, work ethic, and character. My family and the entire Colts organization are proud to have been associated with Edwin, and we are honored to help continue his legacy in the future.”

Irsay also sent condolences to Monroe's family.

Tax-deductible donations can now be made to the scholarship fund. Anyone interested can click here.

