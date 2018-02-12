TRAFFIC ALERT: Dixie Highway lane closures expected this week

KYTC said the re-striping is to accommodate lane shifts when construction begins on Dixie Highway's southbound lanes in this area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers in Jefferson County can expect lane closures this week as part of the New Dixie Highway Project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said crews will take advantage of Tuesday's warmer temperatures and dry conditions as they re-stripe a section on Dixie Highway.

A northbound lane of Dixie Highway between Upper Hunters Trace and Heaton Road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

KYTC said the re-striping is to accommodate lane shifts when construction begins on Dixie Highway's southbound lanes in this area.

If weather permits, re-striping will take place on Dixie Highway between the Watterson Expressway and Upper Hunters Trace on Saturday, February 17.

