Nevada football inks deal to play at Penn State in 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada's football team has reached an agreement to play at Big Ten power Penn State in 2020 for the first time in school history.

It's the latest addition to a list of Power Five schools that Nevada of the Mountain West will face in its non-conference schedule over the next three seasons.

This year, that includes the Southeast Conference's Vanderbilt on the road (Sept. 8) and at home against the Pac 12's Oregon State (Sept. 15). Nevada opens at home Sept. 1 against Portland State and plays at Toledo Sept. 22.

In 2019, the Wolf Pack open at home against the Big Ten's Purdue (Aug. 31), then travel to Oregon Sept. 7.

The Penn State matchup announced Monday is set for Sept. 5, 2020 in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania. It will mark the first time the two schools have met.

